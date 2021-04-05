ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
US services activity surges in March as prices rise: survey

  • Both the business activity and new orders benchmarks hit records in March, while employment activity rose for the third straight month.
AFP 05 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Activity in the US services sector hit an all-time high in March, but the sudden surge in business stretched supply chains and lifted prices, a report said Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index hit 63.7, up from 55.3 the prior month, according to a statement. That reading tops the prior record in October 2018.

Both the business activity and new orders benchmarks hit records in March, while employment activity rose for the third straight month.

The report comes on the heels of last week's blowout US jobs report for March, as well as an ISM survey in the manufacturing industry that also showed higher prices as activity rebounded.

"Optimism in higher education that Fall 2021 will be near normal with vaccinated students, employees and staff returning to their roles on campus," an official in educational services told ISM.

"Business is picking up as mandated restrictions seem to be easing and spring is right around the corner," said an official in the real estate, rental & leasing industry.

But the report was not without some warning signs.

Some companies told the ISM they were experiencing increased logistical problems and labor shortfalls that could crimp the recovery.

The report also said prices "increased in March and at a faster rate." All 18 sectors surveyed experienced higher prices.

A construction sector official said the industry was faced with building material shortages, shipping delays at West Coast ports and a lack of supplies due to the Texas electricity crisis that curtailed petrochemical plant output.

"We have encountered the 'perfect storm' for building material shortages and price increases," the official said.

Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM's survey committee, said labor shortages were acute in the food services and hotel industries, especially in states which had imposed aggressive Covid-19 restrictions but are now opening up.

"There's just not the onboarding of workers fast enough," Nieves said.

Still, Nieves said overall the survey constitutes "a very strong report."

Will Compernolle, senior economist at FHN Financial, characterized the report as broadly positive.

"Producers in all services industries are reporting remarkable growth and optimism about the future," Compernolle said, adding that the findings show "services companies are still adjusting to the increased demand."

March rise in prices US services activity

US services activity surges in March as prices rise: survey

