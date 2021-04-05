31,563 receives first shot of Sinopharm in the district

RAWALPINDI: Around 31,563 people in the district have received at least one dose of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine –Sinopharm since the launch of the biggest inoculation drive in the country on March 10.

District Health Coordinator for C-Virus vaccination Dr Jawad Zahid told APP here on Monday that 12388 health workers while 19175 people including senior citizens have jabbed themselves at 23 centres of the district so far.

He said up-to-date, 611 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 307 at THQ Murree, 491 at THQ Kahuta, 683 at THQ Gujar Khan,300 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 534 THQ, Kallar Sayda, 2979 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 2459 Holy Family Hospital,1227 DHQ Hospital, 2772 Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 182 Govt T.B Sanatorium Samli, 924 at Wah General Hospital, 5933 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex,1126 at Tehsil office(TO) Taxila, 983 at TO office Kallar Syedan, 1452 at TO office Gujar Khan, 123 at TO office Kotli Sattiyan, 249 at TO office Murree, 2046 at TO office Potohar, 900 at TO office Kahuta, while 5282 senior citizens received the jab at Red Crescent centre.

"The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day was showing a progressive increase," he added.

The health officer further informed that 138 established cases were testified during the last 24 hours including 129 of Rawalpindi and 9 from outside the district.

Dr Jawad said patients reported during the last 24 hours,49 have their place to Rawal Town, 32 Potohar town, 30 Rawalpindi Cantt,5 Gujar khan, 10 Taxila,2 Murree,5 Islamabad and one each from Attock, AJK, KPK, Chakwal and Kahuta. "Presently 201 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 29 in Holy Family Hospital, 28 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,124 in Institute of Urology, and 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," he added.

He told that 31 patients were on the vent in critical condition,51 stable, and 119 in moderate condition while 11 have died during the last 24 hours with 9 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2 others district.