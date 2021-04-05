CM directs to ensure provision of sugar at fixed rate

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to ensure provision of sugar at a fixed rate in the province and further directed to take necessary steps in this regard.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the situation of sugar stocks, rate and availability in the markets here at his office. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and others attended the meeting while the chief secretary presented a report about sugar stocks and allied matters.

The Chief Minister also directed the ministers to monitor the sugar situation while visiting divisional headquarters and districts, adding that legal action be initiated for the provision of sugar from sugar mills on a fixed rate. "The stocks of those, failing to sell sugar at the fixed rate, will be taken into custody for auction", he added and further directed to expedite action against those selling sugar at an exorbitant rate.

The CM made it clear that the government wanted to give relief to the poor strata and added that registration of FIRs, arrests and fines be imposed on illegal profiteers.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, every step would be taken along with overcoming the menace of price-hike and subsidized sugar, as well as other food items, would be provided in the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. "Meanwhile, the Ramazan bazaars will be started from Sha'ban 25th in the province", the CM concluded.