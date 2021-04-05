ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Canadian dollar strengthens as risk appetite climbs

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback.
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2525 to 1.2594.
  • Price of US oil falls 1.8%.
  • Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar rose against its broadly weaker US counterpart on Monday as data showing a surge in US employment bolstered investor sentiment, offsetting a drop in oil prices.

Global stock prices rose to a 1 1/2-month high after the US labor department said on Friday that nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since last August.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. US crude oil futures were down 1.8% at $60.37 a barrel as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2526 to the greenback, or 79.83 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2525 to 1.2594.

April has tended to be a seasonally strong month for the loonie. The currency has gained ground in eight of the last 10 Aprils.

Analysts have raised their Canadian dollar forecasts for the coming year, expecting the currency to benefit from faster growth in the domestic economy and a potential reduction by the Bank of Canada of its bond purchases, a Reuters poll showed.

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, after having posted its best quarter against major currencies in almost three years in January-March thanks to an improving US economy and rising Treasury yields.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the market reacting to the US jobs data after it was closed for the Good Friday holiday. The 10-year rose 4.4 basis points to 1.557%.

Canada's trade report for February is due on Wednesday, while the March employment report is due on Friday.

