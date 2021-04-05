Atleast 11000 people tested COVID-19 positive in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD: Atlest 11000 people have tested COVID-19 positive during the third wave of Coronavirus in the Hazara division in which up to 10000 have been recovered.

According to the statistics of the health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 11201 all over the Hazara division where 10087 people have been recovered and 280 people have died by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The breakup of the death toll showed that 158 people have died in district Abbottabad, 18 in district Battagram, 60 district Haripur, 44 district Mansehra.

The Hazara division health department has tested 205669 people for COVID-19 where in district Abbottabad 59356 people were tested, Battagram 3539, Haripur 51843, Mansehra 46162, Kohistan Upper 12903, Kohistan Lower 9630, Kolai Palis 5894 and Torghar 6342.

87334 people from all 8 districts of the region were tested negative where 54195 were from district Abbottabad, 12480 from Battagram, 47049 from Haripur, 11559 from Kohistan Upper, 42800 from Mansehra, 9034 from Kohistan Lower, 5529 from Torghar and 4688 from Kolai Palis.

The health department also disclosed that 7134 test reports are still awaited where 1043 from district Abbottabad, 398 Battagram, 1718 Haripur, 530 Mansehra, 454 Lower Kohistan, 1152 Upper Kohistan, 1151 Kolai Palis and 666 Torghar.

834 COVID-19 positive people are admitted to various hospitals of Hazara division where in Abbottabad 382 were admitted to Ayub Medical Complex, District Headquarters Hospital, Type D Hospital Havelian, Battagram 39, Haripur, Mansehra 140, Kohistan Lower 4, Kohistan Upper 6, Torghar 0, Kolai Palis 3.

In Hazara division, 10087 people have recovered from Coronavirus where in Abbottabad district 3578, Battagram 611, Haripur 2747, Kohistan Upper 186, Mansehra 2647, Torghar 126, Kohistan Lower 138 and district Kolai Palist 132 people have recovered.