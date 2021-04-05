ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC directs KP govt to formulate criteria for appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar

  • The court also directed the provincial government to consult the college board and appoint a principal on merit.
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government to formulate a criteria for the appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Bishop Humphery Sarfaraz Peter regarding appointment of a principal and status of Edward College Peshawar.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the Diocese of Peshawar of the Church of Pakistan to provide list of five persons on merit for the appointment of principal.

The court also directed the provincial government to consult the college board and appoint a principal on merit.

The Advocate General KP said that the the provincial government had submitted all the details in writing to the court.

Justice Qazi Amin said that Pakistan belonged to all citizens living in this country. All citizens of Pakistan, regardless of their religion, were the asset of the country, he added.

The Advocate General said that Edward College Peshawar had been nationalized since 1974 and Governor KP was the Chairman of Board of Governors.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for the petitioner said that the government had stated that it wanted to run it according to other government colleges.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the counsel to set aside the matter and state what he wanted.

Hamid Khan replied that his client wanted that a Christian should remain the principal of this college. The board was formed in 1974 and Christians remained the principals since then, he added.

Justice Afridi said that this was not a matter for the court or the government but for the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hamid Khan said that the bishop had nominated the principal for 47 years.

Justice Afridi said that the government would formulate the criteria for the appointment of a principal while the Bishop would forward names for the post.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the bishop would propose five names for the principal while the government would finalize one name for the post according to merit.

Supreme Court

SC directs KP govt to formulate criteria for appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters