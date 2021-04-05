ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine turns to sea-borne diesel imports as tensions rise with Russia

  • Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have flared in recent weeks after years of strain began in 2014 when street protests in Kyiv resulted in the flight of the pro-Moscow president and annexation of Crimea by Russian forces.
  • The data also showed that the Serena M tanker shipped 30,000 tonnes of diesel to the port of Yuzhny from Turkey in the second half of March.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Ukraine has sought to increase sea-borne imports of diesel because of the threat rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv could disrupt supplies from Russia, traders said on Monday.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have flared in recent weeks after years of strain began in 2014 when street protests in Kyiv resulted in the flight of the pro-Moscow president and annexation of Crimea by Russian forces.

Refinitiv data showed the tanker Professor AzizAliev shipped a diesel cargo of 6,000 tonnes to the Ukrainian port of Reni from the Georgian port of Batumi on Thursday. A cargo of the same size is expected in the port of Odessa from Batumi in the next few days.

The data also showed that the Serena M tanker shipped 30,000 tonnes of diesel to the port of Yuzhny from Turkey in the second half of March.

Swiss-based trader Proton Energy Group SA, exclusive supplier of diesel and liquefied petroleum gas from Russian energy giant Rosneft to Ukraine, said last month it would suspend shipments to Ukrainian buyers from April, industry sources said.

It was expected that trading firm Coral Energy would replace Proton Energy as the offtaker of Rosneft's diesel and LPG for supplies to Ukraine.

Rosneft did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the A-95 consultancy, diesel consumption in Ukraine rose in 2020 to a record-high of 7.39 million tonnes, of which 2.616 million tonnes were Russian supplies. Belarus exported 2.22 million tonnes and 621,000 tonnes were supplied by Lithuania.

Of that, Rosneft shipped around 1.75 million tonnes of diesel last year by the pipelines and railways, traders said.

Rosneft LPG oil products imports of diesel Moscow and Kyiv

Ukraine turns to sea-borne diesel imports as tensions rise with Russia

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters