ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Exports increase by 7.12pc in three quarters, by 30.44pc in March

  • The exports from the country during July-March (2020-21) were recorded at $18.685 billion against the exports of $17.443 billion during July-March (2019-20).
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country increased by 7.12 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July-March (2020-21) were recorded at $18.685 billion against the exports of $17.443 billion during July-March (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 13.57 percent by growing from $34.791 billion last year to $39.512 billion during the first three quarters of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 20.05 percent during the first three quarters as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $20.827 billion against the deficit of $17.348 billion last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 30.44 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the exports of March 2020. The exports during March 2021 were recorded at $2.361 billion against the exports of $1.810 billion in March 2020, the data revealed. The imports into the country increased from $3.308 billion in March 2020 to $5.632 billion in March 2021, showing growth of 70.25 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 14.17 percent during March 2021 when compared to the exports of $2.068 billion in February 2021. Likewise the imports into the country also increased by 21.83 percent in March 2021 when compared to the imports of $4.623 billion in February 2021, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the country’s services exports during the first eight months of the current fiscal year decreased by 0.17 percent, from $3.815 billion last year to $3.809 billion. Likewise, the services imports declined by 15.82 percent from $6.115 billion during first eight months of last fiscal year to $5.147 billion during the corresponding period of current fiscal year. Based on the figures, the services trade deficit witnessed sharp decline of 41.80 percent by falling from $2.299 billion last year to $1.338 billion during the current year.

PBS Exports

Exports increase by 7.12pc in three quarters, by 30.44pc in March

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters