ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British PM Johnson to unveil international travel plan amid COVID-19

  • British PM Johnson to set out plans at 1700 local time.
  • International travel will not start before May 17.
  • Airlines, hotels hope for a relaunch.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a traffic light system to relaunch international travel on Monday, offering hope for airlines and European holiday resorts struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson has already announced a staggered plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the months ahead. He now wants to enable international travel to resume without setting back efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Britain.

At a 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) news conference, he will outline a system ranking countries as red, amber or green, based on their levels of infection and vaccination, and on the presence of coronavirus variants.

Noel Josephides, chairman of travel group Sunvil, said the industry ideally needed a month to prepare. He hoped any testing requirements could involve cheaper and rapid tests if customers were going to be persuaded to book.

"The tour operating and travel agency business cannot go through another summer of earning nothing. No one's earned anything for over a year now," he told Reuters.

Britons are among the highest spending tourists in Europe. Josephides said airlines and hotels were waiting to decide whether they would resume operations.

British media suggested countries on the green list, requiring only testing before and after travel, could include Portugal, Malta, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Under the plan, international travel would not resume until May 17 at the earliest. Countries on the amber list would require self-isolation. Those on the red list would require quarantine.

Airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways, plus holiday groups such as TUI , hope to avoid a second lost summer but COVID-19 cases have risen in continental Europe.

Johnson is also widely expected to confirm plans to allow all retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers to open in England on April 12, with trials of "vaccine passports" taking place to help relaunch mass events.

The government is offering everyone in England two rapid tests a week, to break chains of transmission and spot asymptomatic cases.

"As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted," Johnson said in a statement.

Britain has given AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots to more than half the adult population, and the reopening of schools in March has so far caused no spike in cases.

Boris Johnson British Prime Minister coronavirus restrictions COVID19 cases COVID19 pandemic international travel plan

British PM Johnson to unveil international travel plan amid COVID-19

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters