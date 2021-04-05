Senate passes resolution to increase efforts in vaccination drive against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Monday passed a resolution regarding increased efforts in vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The resolution urged the government to provide either free of cost anti-corona vaccine to the general public or at original international market price.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Senator Sania Nishtar called upon the entire society to combat the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and make vaccination drive successful.

Speaking on a resolution in the upper house of the Parliament, she said the pandemic was a national security issue which should be dealt by keeping aside the political differences.

She said the government successfully dealt with the first two waves of the virus keeping in view the lives and livelihood of citizens.

Sania Nishtar said the government has fixed prices of the vaccine under Drug pricing policy in a transparent manner and as per worldwide norm, elderly people and frontline health workers were being vaccinated against the virus on priority basis.