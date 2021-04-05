Pakistan
Gold prices fall by Rs950 to Rs104,450 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten grams silver remained constant.
05 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs950 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,450 against its sale at Rs105,400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs814 and was traded at Rs89,550 against Rs90,364 whereas the prices of ten grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs82,087 from Rs82,833.
The price of per tola and ten grams silver remained constant at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $5 witnessed no change and was traded at $1726 against its sale at $1731.
