PTA launches portal to protect critical telecom data, infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a ‘Coordination Center Portal’, aimed at facilitating its licences in protecting national critical telecom data and infrastructure.

The PTA took the initiative as part of its strategy to improve security posture of Pakistan Telecom Sector, a news release said Monday.

The portal namely Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) would be accessible at https://sec.pta.gov.pk.

The portal would enable the PTA and its licensees to share threat Intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance of PTA Cyber Security regulations, the authority said, adding the portal was set up after close coordination and input from the telecom operators.

Primarily, this portal would facilitate information sharing and exchange between PTA and telecom service providers on latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other related information.

The PTA said continual improvements in portal would be carried out based on operational requirements.