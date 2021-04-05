Pakistan
PM, KP assembly Speaker discuss province's development projects
- The situation of COVID-19 cases also came under discussion.
05 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Speaker Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed matters related to development of the province.
The meeting was joined by provincial Minister for Revenue Qalandar Lodhi and Member of National Assembly from Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon.
The meeting focused on the pace of ongoing development projects in KP.
