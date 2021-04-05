NA Speaker for taking measures to safe agriculture sector from impact of changing climate

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday stressed the need for taking immediate measures to safe the agriculture sector from the adverse impact of climate change in order to maintain food safety and security in the country.

While, chairing a meeting of National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products, he called for implementing the recommendations of the committee in its letter and spirit in order to revive and develop the agriculture sector on modern techniques to achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

Prosperity of the country was linked with the prosperity of local farmers, he said adding that very possible measures must be ensured to revive and develop national agriculture sector.

The meeting also discussed the losses which accrued due to climate changes, particularly to small scale farmers and deliberated upon formulating a strategy to compensate them.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar assured the committee full support of Ministry of Finance in order to make the local agriculture sector more progressive.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also keen in the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of farmers in the country.

He said the government was striving for the prosperity of farmers, besides providing all edible commodities to a common man on affordable prices to create a win win situation for both the farmers as well for consumers.

Meanwhile, Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar briefed the meeting about Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Kessan program and said that the program had received good response.

Active role of youth was prerequisite for agriculture development and prosperity of local farming community, he said adding that loans would be provided to them under Kamyab Jawan Program and program would be initiated in 15-20 districts.

He said the youth would also provided training under this program as prosperous farmers and prosperity of the country were the top priority of the government.

He informed that the government had initiated 'skill for all' program, which was successfully progressing and loans would be provided to youth bellow of 45 years age, adding that in firs-phase they would be provided Rs 100,000 to one million with 3 percent charges and in second phase they would be provided Rs one million to Rs 10 million with 5 percent charges.