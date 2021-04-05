ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA Speaker for taking measures to safe agriculture sector from impact of changing climate

  • He said Prime Minister was also keen in the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of farmers in the country.
APP 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday stressed the need for taking immediate measures to safe the agriculture sector from the adverse impact of climate change in order to maintain food safety and security in the country.

While, chairing a meeting of National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products, he called for implementing the recommendations of the committee in its letter and spirit in order to revive and develop the agriculture sector on modern techniques to achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

Prosperity of the country was linked with the prosperity of local farmers, he said adding that very possible measures must be ensured to revive and develop national agriculture sector.

The meeting also discussed the losses which accrued due to climate changes, particularly to small scale farmers and deliberated upon formulating a strategy to compensate them.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar assured the committee full support of Ministry of Finance in order to make the local agriculture sector more progressive.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also keen in the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of farmers in the country.

He said the government was striving for the prosperity of farmers, besides providing all edible commodities to a common man on affordable prices to create a win win situation for both the farmers as well for consumers.

Meanwhile, Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar briefed the meeting about Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Kessan program and said that the program had received good response.

Active role of youth was prerequisite for agriculture development and prosperity of local farming community, he said adding that loans would be provided to them under Kamyab Jawan Program and program would be initiated in 15-20 districts.

He said the youth would also provided training under this program as prosperous farmers and prosperity of the country were the top priority of the government.

He informed that the government had initiated 'skill for all' program, which was successfully progressing and loans would be provided to youth bellow of 45 years age, adding that in firs-phase they would be provided Rs 100,000 to one million with 3 percent charges and in second phase they would be provided Rs one million to Rs 10 million with 5 percent charges.

Asad Qaiser agriculture sector NA Speaker

NA Speaker for taking measures to safe agriculture sector from impact of changing climate

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters