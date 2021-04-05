ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Qureshi discusses south Punjab, others issues with Buzdar

  • The CM announced that he would visit Multan every month to review progress on the development works and to deal with other issues firsthand.
APP 05 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed with him south Punjab and various other issues.

The chief minister (CM) shared with the foreign minister the south Punjab secretariat matters and steps taken in that regard. He said that south Punjab would witness record development during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that the share of south Punjab in schools' up-gradation would be 38 per cent.

The CM said people gave a thumping majority to the PTI in south Punjab and the defeated elements were spreading propaganda against the government like scrapping of the south Punjab secretariat plans by the government.

Usman Buzdar promised that the PTI government would remove deprivations of all backward areas including the south Punjab, and it was only the PTI government which would create the south Punjab province.

Similarly, added the chief minister, the south Punjab secretaries were being empowered so that people might not have to travel to Lahore.

He (CM) announced that he would visit Multan every month to review progress on the development works and to deal with other issues firsthand.

The cabinet meeting would also be held in Multan and provincial ministers would also remain available in south Punjab for two days, he added.

The government was committed to ending the deprivations of south Punjab and legislation was also being done to reserve employment quota for the youth of south Punjab, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that an immediate action by the chief minister over the issue of south Punjab secretariat was commendable, as that eliminated propaganda and rumours.

The era of ameliorating a lot of the common man in Multan and other south Punjab areas has started and no one would be allowed to spread rumours about south Punjab, he said.

MNA Zain Qureshi and Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, also present on the occasion, thanked the CM for making efforts for development of south Punjab, especially Multan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Usman Buzdar

Qureshi discusses south Punjab, others issues with Buzdar

