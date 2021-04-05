Provincial ministers call on CM Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Monday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters.

The ministers thanked the Chief Minister for amicably resolving the south Punjab secretariat issue.

Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak opined that the categorical stance of the Chief Minister had resulted in smashing the negative propaganda while Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was fully committed to the development of south Punjab and assured to continue working in this regard.

Sumsam Bukhari also thanked the CM for announcing development projects.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that every district would be transformed through a development package as composite development of the province was a priority agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said that the process of reforms and development would be conspicuous, not only in the villas of the ultra-rich and the elites of the society but in the areas of the common man as well.

He said: "I am visiting different districts to review the problems of the general public and to know about the needs of the development projects. He regretted that the development process was limited to some specific cities in the past." Now, the development will be fully evident in every area and towns of the province", the CM maintained.

Usman Buzdar said the government had no issue with the opposition as it was approaching its logical end, adding that the government would continue to deliver to the masses.

"No one can stop the government from serving the masses as it is a defender of public rights and this duty will be fulfilled", he added.