PPP Chairman appoints office-bearers of PPP in Punjab

KARACHI: Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday appointed office-bearers of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab with immediate effect.

Notifications in this regard were issued from Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here.

According to notification, Rana Irfan Ahmad Khan has been appointed as Vice President PPP Central Punjab and Arshad Jutt as Vice President PPP Central Punjab.

Dr. Khalid Javed Jan as President Peoples Cultural Wing Central Punjab has been appointed, while Mian Ashfaq Hussain has been appointed as General Secretary PPP Faisalabad City.

Syed Kaleem Ali Ameer as General Secretary PPP Chiniot District and Ali Gohar as General Secretary PPP Bhakkar District had been appointed, it said.