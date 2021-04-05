Pakistan
Sindh Police reports 10 new COVID-19 patients in seven days
05 Apr 2021
KARACHI: As many as 10 cops contracted COVID-19 in last seven days lifting the toll of total infected cops to 6366, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.
He said that currently 45 officers and personnel were under treatment.
The spokesman told that 6297 policemen had recovered from the disease. He said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against the pandemic.
He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.
