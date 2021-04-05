ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Apr 05, 2021
Pakistan

CM review reforms in education sector

  • The CM stressed that schools would be upgraded purely on merit, without caring for any political recommendations or attachment.
APP 05 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that more than 20,000 primary schools would be upgraded to the elementary level in the first phase, while 6,653 elementary schools would be given the status of high schools in the next phase.

Similarly, high schools would be upgraded as higher secondary schools, he added.

Addressing a meeting called to review education sector reforms, the CM reiterated his plans to provide an equitable access to four million children to the best educational opportunities.

The up-gradation of more than 27,000 schools would result in enhancing enrollment ratio and it was sanguine that 10,000 schools of south Punjab had also been included in that list, he added.

The CM stressed that schools would be upgraded purely on merit, without caring for any political recommendations or attachment.

He disclosed that the second shift elementary classes were also planned in primary schools while second shift elementary classes would also be started in elementary schools.

Besides this, the CM added that 6,653 computer and science labs would also be established in upgraded schools.

It was satisfying that one million out of school children had been enrolled in the government schools in one year, and school councils had also been reconstituted, added the CM.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Education Minister Murad Raas, secretaries of the Information and School Education Departments and others.

