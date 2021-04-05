Pakistan
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon: FO
- Pakistan fully supports the right of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty, the spokesperson added.
Updated 05 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday expressing solidarity with the Kingdom of Jordon said it stood in solidarity with the Kingdom, led by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain.
“Pakistan is following the situation in Jordan. We stand in solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.
“Pakistan fully supports the right of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty,” the spokesperson added.
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kingdom of Jordan after coup attempt
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon: FO
There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM
CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules
PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Read more stories
Comments