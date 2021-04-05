Pakistan expresses solidarity with Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday expressing solidarity with the Kingdom of Jordon said it stood in solidarity with the Kingdom, led by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain.

“Pakistan is following the situation in Jordan. We stand in solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

“Pakistan fully supports the right of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty,” the spokesperson added.