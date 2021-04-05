Markets
Egyptian regulator's advisory body to discuss margin trading
CAIRO: Egypt's Financial Supervisory Authority has invited an advisory committee to meet on Tuesday to discuss amending the mechanism for margin buying on the stock exchange, committee member Rania Yaqoub said.
Representatives from the stock exchange and the Misr Clearing Company will also attend, Yaqoub said on Monday. The authority had met earlier with representatives of the capital market.
The aim "is to not put pressure the market and to avoid unjustified sales to protect the market and customers," she added, without giving further details.
