127 anti-Covid vaccination centers providing vaccine to people in Punjab: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that 127 anti-Covid vaccination centers are providing vaccine to people in the province.

Addressing the media persons in Rawalpindi on Monday, she said so far over five hundred thousand people have been vaccinated in Punjab.

She said to ensure the transparency and efficiency in vaccination drive, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar himself is monitoring the vaccination centers.

She said Punjab will procure vaccine worth 1.5 billion rupees from its own budget. She said in first phase people above sixty years and paramedics are being vaccinated.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the people to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the virus as it is the only way to contain the pandemic.

Urging the opposition not to politicize the Corona issue, she said Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) fake narrative has died.

She expressed hope that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan will successfully deal with the third spike of the Coronavirus.

She said efforts are being made across the province to provide standardized and low cost essential commodities during Ramzan. She said in this regard all arrangements to set up Ramzan Bazars are in full swing.