Pakistan
Govt upgrading schools including over 10,000 schools of Southern Punjab: CM
- He said upgradation of 27,000 schools will help in enrollment of more than four hundred thousand children.
05 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is upgrading schools of the province including more than 10,000 schools of Southern Punjab.
He stated this while chairing a high-level meeting to review measures regarding promotion of quality education in province.
He said upgradation of 27,000 schools will help in enrollment of more than four hundred thousand children.
