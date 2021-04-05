Pakistan
Deputy Chairman Senate calls on Punjab Governor
- Deputy Chairman Senate said the country is progressing successfully under Prime Minister Imran Khan's dynamic leadership.
05 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on Governor Punjab Chaudharry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Governor said hundred percent of scholarships will be given to students from tribal districts.
He said campus of Punjab University in tribal districts and GCU in Gilgit will soon be constructed. Chaudhary Sarwar said we all have to work together to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.
