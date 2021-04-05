ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Power-greedy PDM has been rejected by masses: Adil

  • He said he was not afraid of jails and would continue to raise voice for the poor people.
PPI 05 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the power-greedy Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had already been rejected by the masses.

Addressing media at the Sindh Assembly here Monday, flanked by PTI parliamentary party leader Bilawal Ghaffar, MPA Dua Bhutto and other leaders, he said that leaders of 'Papa Daddy Maulana Bachao Movement' were now fighting one another.

He said Dr Adnan had already returned back who disgraced his profession by claiming low paletlets count of Nawaz Sharif. However, Nawaz Sharif became healthy after going abroad.

Adil said that it seemed there was some fault in Maryam Nawaz and Dr Adnan had come here to send Maryam Nawaz to London also. He said they had asked to give surety bond but they refused. He said now medical treatment of all those people would be done in the government hospital that they built in last 40 to 50 years.

He said hurling threats to judges was tantamount to hurling threats to justice system. He said lawyers should support such judges bravely. He said the cases of dog bite were highest in Sindh now. He said in Sindh, education, healthcare, social security were falling but the cases of dog bite were rising.

He said: "There are 2.5 million stray dogs in Sindh." This year more than 5,000 cases of dog bite have already been reported including 1,641 in Indus Hospital, 2,195 in JPMC, and about 2,000 in Civil Hospital.

He said last year 205,319 dog bite cases and 16 rabies deaths were reported. He said in the year 2019, 235,000 dog bite cases and 25 rabies deaths were reported.

Haleem said that they were making a Cell for all those issues. He said they would go to the court in whole Sindh whenever such cases were reported.

He said he was not afraid of jails and would continue to raise voice for the poor people. He said his party, media and Pakistanis supported him.

