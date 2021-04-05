ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hazard not ready to face Liverpool, says Zidane

  • "Hazard needs to stay calm and be patient, the most important thing is that he is completely recovered and I don't think we'll hurry his return," Zidane told a news conference on Monday.
  • "If the player is in good shape then I'll want to play him but right now we're going to take things slowly and see what happens."
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has ruled out playing Eden Hazard in Tuesday's home Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool, saying he will not risk another injury setback for his club's record signing.

Belgian Hazard, ravaged by injuries since joining Real from Chelsea in 2019, returned to training on Friday ahead of schedule from his latest muscle problem but played no part in Saturday's 2-0 win over Eibar.

"Hazard needs to stay calm and be patient, the most important thing is that he is completely recovered and I don't think we'll hurry his return," Zidane told a news conference on Monday.

"If the player is in good shape then I'll want to play him but right now we're going to take things slowly and see what happens."

Hazard sustained two serious ankle injuries in his first season with Real, making only 20 starts in all competitions.

He has had equally bad luck with injuries this campaign, facing five separate setbacks and making only 11 starts in all competitions, scoring three goals.

"I need all of my players all the time and want them to all be fit and healthy and I don't like it at all when they're injured and what we want more than anything is to have Hazard back as soon as possible," Zidane said.

Real, who will also be without injured defender Sergio Ramos, have been beset by injury problems all season but they have overcome a poor start to win their last 11 games in all competitions, remaining unbeaten since the end of January.

Record 13-times European Cup winners, Real are Spain's only remaining representatives in the competition and are back in contention to win the La Liga title, sitting three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Zidane underlined his side's capacity to overcome problems.

"My team has been underrated but I believe in them and know what they can do," he said.

"Whenever there are still signs of life, we never give up. We're going to keep on fighting for everything, we've had some very difficult moments this season, we're much better now but we still haven't achieved anything."

Zinedine Zidane Champions League Real Madrid coach Eden Hazard

Hazard not ready to face Liverpool, says Zidane

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters