43 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI: As many as 43 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 4,323 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 14,821 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Monday, a total of 692,231 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 266,618 were in Sindh, 233,348 in Punjab, 19,785 in Balochistan, 92,423 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,61,552 in Islamabad, 5,059 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 13,446 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 615,960 patients have recovered from the disease so far.