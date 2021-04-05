Pakistan expresses condolences over lives lost in Bangladesh ferry accident

Pakistan has expressed its sorrow over the lives lost after a ferry carrying around 50 capsized in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a launch capsize in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh. Heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families," Foreign Office tweeted.

On Sunday, a Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel in the Shitalakhsya River. The incident left at least 26 people dead. The ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district to Munshiganj.

Narayanganj District Administrator Mustain Billah said that most of the bodies were found inside the sunken boat after it was dragged to the bank.