ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.8%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
DGKC 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
HASCOL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.45%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.34%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.4%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.56%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
TRG 131.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-4.2%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,648 Decreased By ▼ -86.82 (-1.83%)
BR30 23,953 Decreased By ▼ -494.46 (-2.02%)
KSE100 43,669 Decreased By ▼ -632.42 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,902 Decreased By ▼ -268.7 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK's Johnson launches mass testing programme as economy reopens

  • Junior health minister Edward Argar said the tests would be sent to homes or businesses, or picked up from pharmacies or test centres.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday everyone in England will be able to take a COVID-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate.

Johnson, who is expected to confirm plans to relaunch international travel and open sections of the economy later on Monday, said the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.

As much of Europe enters new lockdowns to tackle surging cases, Johnson has set out a staggered plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, a huge boost for one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.

"As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted," Johnson said in a statement.

Junior health minister Edward Argar said the tests would be sent to homes or businesses, or picked up from pharmacies or test centres.

He said he was confident people would isolate.

"People are doing the right thing," he told Sky News.

The increased testing will help health officials to track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown.

Johnson is expected to confirm that all retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers can reopen on April 12 in England, while a traffic-light system for countries based on infection and vaccination levels will be used for international travel.

Vaccine passports are also being trial led for mass events.

Under the current plan international travel will not resume until May 17 at the earliest. The Financial Times said Johnson was not expected to set out a specific timeframe.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following their own, similar paths out of a strict lockdown that was imposed at the beginning of this year.

Britain is able to pursue a recovery after it gave AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots to well over half the adult population.

A reopening of schools in March has also not yet led to a spike in cases, despite increased testing.

lockdown Boris Johnson AstraZeneca Pfizer COVID19 Edward Argar mass testing programme

UK's Johnson launches mass testing programme as economy reopens

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters