ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.05%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
DGKC 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.21%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
TRG 131.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-4.2%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -88.63 (-1.87%)
BR30 23,942 Decreased By ▼ -505.59 (-2.07%)
KSE100 43,693 Decreased By ▼ -607.51 (-1.37%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -251.14 (-1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
S.Korea shares end higher on upbeat U.S. job data; strong dollar caps gains

  • The KOSPI ended up 8.03 points, or 0.26pc, at 3,120.83. It rose as much as 0.46pc and down 0.35pc in early session.
Reuters Updated 05 Apr 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares closed up on Monday, as strong U.S. jobs data underpinned recovery momentum, but gains were capped as a firmer dollar held back foreign investors. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The KOSPI ended up 8.03 points, or 0.26pc, at 3,120.83. It rose as much as 0.46pc and down 0.35pc in early session.

The U.S. labour department said on Friday that nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since last August, while the dollar was poised to extend gains against major currencies on recovery optimism.

Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.71pc and peer SK Hynix jumped 1.42pc, while battery maker LG Chem fell 1.33pc.

Shares of LG Electronics Inc fell 2.52pc, after the company said it will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market.

Foreigners were net buyers of 158.4 billion won ($140.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended at 1,127.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02pc lower than its previous close at 1,127.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.5 per dollar, up 0.1pc from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.2.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 points to 110.63 in late afternoon trade.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 1.196pc, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.086pc.

