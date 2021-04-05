ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.05%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
DGKC 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.21%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
TRG 131.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-4.2%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -88.63 (-1.87%)
BR30 23,942 Decreased By ▼ -505.59 (-2.07%)
KSE100 43,693 Decreased By ▼ -607.51 (-1.37%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -251.14 (-1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Approached IMF due to weak economic conditions, says Baqir

  • He said SBP will implement those policies which benefit the economy of Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 05 Apr 2021

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir has said that they were compelled to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), due to a worsening economic situation of the country.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Baqir said that when we went to the IMF, the economic situation was bad. “We had to seek the support of IMF because of weak economic condition,” he said.

He said SBP will implement those policies which benefit the economy of Pakistan. Talking about the priorities, the SBP chief said that their focus is to save people's jobs, adding that they will talk to the IMF keeping this in mind.

Baqir said the monetary policy adopted by the central bank is supporting the economy of Pakistan.

On coronavirus pandemic, SBP Governor said that the government and the State Bank had taken steps in the first and second wave of coronavirus.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the government had to lift loans from IMF amounting to Rs250 billion. Appreciating the steps taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to avert the coronavirus pandemic, he said that the SBP and the ruling party had successfully managed to cope with the difficulties arising due to the spreading virus that played havoc around the world.

Talking on inflation and policy rate, the Governor SBP said that the increase in electricity rates also led to inflation while the policy rate was not 13 percent for the first time in Imran Khan's government, the policy rate was kept at 13pc in 2008 and 2010 as well.

Baqir said that they do not see an increase in interest rates in the near future. “If we have to raise interest rates, we will do so in a gradual manner.”

The Governor SBP said that the country's economy is moving in the right direction. To a question about SBP’s working in the future, Baqir said that the banking system as the autonomous body would have better results.

Pakistan Economy IMF SBP COVID State Bank of Pakistan Loan policy rate Dr Reza Baqar

Approached IMF due to weak economic conditions, says Baqir

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters