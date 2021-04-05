Futures spread declines

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 387bps to 8.58 percent on the last day of outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 58.6 percent to 119.59 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 289.14 million shares. Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 42.8 percent during this week and stood at Rs 11.77 billion.

