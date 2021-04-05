Plan underway to make Islamabad beggar-free

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police in collaboration with experts are working on an action plan to curb beggary for once and all by taking inclusive initiatives.

The issue of beggary was discussed at length during a meeting, held here with Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in the chair, an official source privy to the development told APP.

During the meeting, he said the experts floated multiple proposals to root out beggary and called for making the rehabilitation centres in the federal capital fully functional to ensure protection of children and women.

National Commission for Human Rights’ member Muhammad Shafique told the meeting about three recognized rehabilitation centers in Islamabad including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Centre, Pakistan Centre and Child Protection Centre.

The source said the member pointed out absence of law for beggars’ detention and their period of retention as a major issue for detaining a child or woman involved in beggary.

He said on the occasion, National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) member from ICT Dr Robina apprised the committee about the capacity and existing facilities of the recognized rehabilitation centres in Islamabad.