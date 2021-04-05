Minister inspects site for new Sukkur-Rohri bridge

SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with President Sindh Local Councils Syed Kumel Hyder Shah and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar inspected site for construction of new Sukkur-Rohri Bridge over river Indus on Sunday.

The local government Minister directed Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to prepare feasibility report as soon as possible so that construction work could be started. It may mention that the new bridge will be constructed at the zero point of Sukkur within the limits of Rohri.

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah instructed Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to prepare two separate feasibility reports should be prepared one under public-private partnership mood and other Sindh government level.

‘The bridges connecting Sukkur and Rohri are old. The Sindh government is planning to build a new bridge to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate the residents of the twin cities,’ the minister added.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021