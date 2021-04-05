Shehla pays tribute to late ZA Bhutto

KARACHI: Minister for Women’s Development Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza has paid a rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of 42nd martyrdom day of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

In a statement on Sunday, Shehla said that Shaheed Bhutto’s ideology was a beacon for the construction and development of Pakistan and today it had an important place in Pakistani politics. She said that the first unanimous constitution of the country was also a gift from Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Bhutto and in the current situation, it was time to adopt Bhutto’s ideology as much as possible today.

She said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto always spoke of the rights of the people and in practice provided their rights to the people. Making Pakistan a stronghold of the Islamic world was Shaheed Bhutto’s dream and that was why he launched a nuclear program to strengthen national defence.

She said that Shaheed Bhutto was the beloved leader of farmers, laborers, students and people who for the rights of the people, instead of bowing before the dictator of the time, raised his head and embraced martyrdom.