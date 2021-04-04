CM takes notice of violations of ban on inter-city public transport

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan has taken notice of complaints regarding violations of two days weekly ban on inter-city public transport to control spread of Coronavirus .

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has imposed ban on the inter-city public transport due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the province. Chief Minister directed Commissioner Peshawar to take strict action against those who plying vehicles despite the ban.

Chief Minister has received complaints that some Adda Munshis ( managers) with the support of policemen were allowing peooke at Peshawar General Bus Stand to ride on public transport after receiving money from passengers.

Chief Minister taking of such practices has directed the Commissioner and police high-ups to take action against those elements violating Coronavirus SoPs.

He directed the concerned authorities to make sure implementation of Coronavirus SOPs issued by the government and take strict action against the violaters of the government orders.

Chief Minister said that he was personally monitoring implementation of Coronavirus SOPs, adding any violation of government orders would be not tolerable and legal action would be taken against such elements.