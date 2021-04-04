ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
KP CM directs focus on attracting maximum foreign investors to Rashakai Zone

APP Updated 04 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has declared Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) as important and prioritized project of the provincial government and directed the concerned authorities for special focus on attracting maximum foreign investors and formulation of joint ventures for local and foreign investors.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding RSEZ here at Chief Minister’s House, said an official news release issued here on Sunday.

The chief minister directed that all concerned authorities and partners should ensure their respective responsibilities for its timely completion for commercial launch.

Beside, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries Javed Marwat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Javed Khattak, CEO KP Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoI&T), Hassan Daud Butt and other concerned officials the authorities of Chinese company, China Road and Bridge Company (CRBC) also attended the meeting.

During meeting, the chief minister was briefed in detailed regarding progress made in connections with the foundation stone laying ceremony so far. He was told that beside the construction of access roads to economic zone, construction work on other infrastructure including provision of gas, electricity and other facilities has been completed.

The team of the construction company has been arrived at the site while federal government has also ready made payments in this connection.

The meeting was told that various incentives were being granted to anxious foreign investors interested in making investment in the economic zones of the province. The granted incentives are included duty exemptions on the import of machinery and provincial taxes.

The meeting was further told that provincial and federal governments have timely fulfilled their responsibilities regarding Rashakai Economic Zone.

The meeting stressed large-scale marketing of the project to attract foreign investors particularly Chinese investors for sitting up of industries in the zone and directed the Chinese construction company for further acceleration and expansion of the marketing process.

On this occasion, the authorities of China Road & Bridge Company told that Chinese government and Chinese embassy would extend full cooperation in the marketing of Rashakai Economic Zone.

The authorities said that several Chinese investors have expressed interest in making investment in Rashakai Economic Zone and soon after improvement in Corona situation a delegation of their country will visit the zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed Rashakai Special Economic Zone as a flagship project for promotion of industrial and trading activities in the province.

The completion of the project, he said will promote international trade, usher industrial growth and generate employment opportunities for the locals and strengthened the economy of the province.

