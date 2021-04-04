49 deaths, 2717 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 2,717 cases of coronavirus with 49 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 231,073 while death toll 6,572 and recoveries 193,985.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,525 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 20 in Kasur, 26 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 233 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Attock, 65 in Jehlum, 8 in Chakwal, 52 in Gujranwala, 31 in Mandi Bahauddin, 12 in Narowal, 26 in Hafizabad, 62 in Sialkot, 38 in Gujrat, 108 in Faisalabad, 27 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Chiniot, 21 in Jhang, 39 in Sargodha, 8 in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 14 in Bhakkar, 66 in Multan, 26 in Vehari, 10 in Khanewal, 2 in Lodhran, 21 in Muzaffargarh, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 45 in Rahimyar Khan, 62 in Bahawalpur, 41 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Okara, 33 in Pakpattan and 36 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,912,115 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.