ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

49 deaths, 2717 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,912,115 tests for COVID-19 in the province.
APP 04 Apr 2021

LAHORE: As many as 2,717 cases of coronavirus with 49 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 231,073 while death toll 6,572 and recoveries 193,985.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,525 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 20 in Kasur, 26 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 233 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Attock, 65 in Jehlum, 8 in Chakwal, 52 in Gujranwala, 31 in Mandi Bahauddin, 12 in Narowal, 26 in Hafizabad, 62 in Sialkot, 38 in Gujrat, 108 in Faisalabad, 27 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Chiniot, 21 in Jhang, 39 in Sargodha, 8 in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 14 in Bhakkar, 66 in Multan, 26 in Vehari, 10 in Khanewal, 2 in Lodhran, 21 in Muzaffargarh, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 45 in Rahimyar Khan, 62 in Bahawalpur, 41 in Bahawalnagar, 19 in Okara, 33 in Pakpattan and 36 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,912,115 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Coronavirus

49 deaths, 2717 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Carelessness in taking COVID precautions could lead to dire results, warns PM

NCOC to take decision about closure of educational institutes on April 6, says Mahmood

Number of critically ill COVID patients highest since virus outbreak, says Umar

Global reaction to Jordan security developments

COVID travel curbs: British MP says move to add Pakistan in 'red list' is 'discriminatory'

Hong Kong police make record 700kg cocaine bust

Sri Lanka steps up security for Easter services

More liquidity means more instability on Wall Street

Pakistan reports 81 deaths, over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Shaukat Tarin among members: Reconstitution of EAC approved by PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters