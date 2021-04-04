ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAPM calls for collective efforts to tackle ‘dangerous wave of Covid-19’

  • He said the number of infected kids from virus was equal to other two previous waves.
APP 04 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Sunday urged the masses to continue making a "collective effort" to tackle dangerous wave of COVID-19 as country braced for new rounds of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all precautionary, preventive and medical arrangements had been made to avert the deadly virus, however, the citizens should show responsible attitude for adopting the precautionary measures and should avoid to go in public gatherings, shaking hands and they should wear face masks.

“Without the people’s cooperation, the fight against COVID-19 cannot be won. The role of every citizen is imperative in defeating this virus,” Faisal said.

He said that there was not much difference in the number of children suffering from the virus, adding, it was not true that more children were being affected by it.

He said the number of infected kids from virus was equal to other two previous waves.

Dr Sultan also said that the vaccination process for people above 50 years started and more than a million people have registered so far in that age bracket.

"If citizen vaccination process has been completed they can get their Covid Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or from NADRA Mega Centers", he added.

Replying a query, he said yet it was not clear that the third wave was on peak or not but if the cases were keep increasing at this rate then in the next few days, we will go beyond the level and peak we saw in the first wave in June.

He said according to the data of NCOC the variant-induced spread of the coronavirus was affecting not only Pakistan but the whole region.

To another query about travel restrictions, he said British government like others have right to restrict flights to protect their masses the way we restrict UK variants in previous wave.

He also advised that citizens older than 50 years, adolescent children, and those suffering from flu, cough, should avoid to come to Mosques or Imambargahs for prayers and Taraweeh prayers in the holy month of Ramazan.

COVID 19 Faisal Sultan

SAPM calls for collective efforts to tackle ‘dangerous wave of Covid-19’

Carelessness in taking COVID precautions could lead to dire results, warns PM

NCOC to take decision about closure of educational institutes on April 6, says Mahmood

Number of critically ill COVID patients highest since virus outbreak, says Umar

Global reaction to Jordan security developments

COVID travel curbs: British MP says move to add Pakistan in 'red list' is 'discriminatory'

Hong Kong police make record 700kg cocaine bust

Sri Lanka steps up security for Easter services

More liquidity means more instability on Wall Street

Pakistan reports 81 deaths, over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Shaukat Tarin among members: Reconstitution of EAC approved by PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters