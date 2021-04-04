SAPM calls for collective efforts to tackle ‘dangerous wave of Covid-19’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Sunday urged the masses to continue making a "collective effort" to tackle dangerous wave of COVID-19 as country braced for new rounds of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all precautionary, preventive and medical arrangements had been made to avert the deadly virus, however, the citizens should show responsible attitude for adopting the precautionary measures and should avoid to go in public gatherings, shaking hands and they should wear face masks.

“Without the people’s cooperation, the fight against COVID-19 cannot be won. The role of every citizen is imperative in defeating this virus,” Faisal said.

He said that there was not much difference in the number of children suffering from the virus, adding, it was not true that more children were being affected by it.

He said the number of infected kids from virus was equal to other two previous waves.

Dr Sultan also said that the vaccination process for people above 50 years started and more than a million people have registered so far in that age bracket.

"If citizen vaccination process has been completed they can get their Covid Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or from NADRA Mega Centers", he added.

Replying a query, he said yet it was not clear that the third wave was on peak or not but if the cases were keep increasing at this rate then in the next few days, we will go beyond the level and peak we saw in the first wave in June.

He said according to the data of NCOC the variant-induced spread of the coronavirus was affecting not only Pakistan but the whole region.

To another query about travel restrictions, he said British government like others have right to restrict flights to protect their masses the way we restrict UK variants in previous wave.

He also advised that citizens older than 50 years, adolescent children, and those suffering from flu, cough, should avoid to come to Mosques or Imambargahs for prayers and Taraweeh prayers in the holy month of Ramazan.