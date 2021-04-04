ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Pakistan

Efforts being made for vaccination of 1100 prisoners of above 60-year age: Chohan

  • He said that Maryam was repeatedly using the slogan of her father that she will not go abroad but after the situation of PDM, she was not trying to escape.
APP 04 Apr 2021

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that efforts were being made to get administered corona vaccine to more than 1100 prisoners of above 60-year of age in different Jails of the province.

Holding a press conference here on Sunday, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that the incumbent government trying to bring different changes in jail system and also to provide all basic facilities to prisoners as per law.

He said that he had visited 15 different jails of the province during the last five months check issues of the jail police.

He said that ministry of prisons making efforts to provide different facilities of jail police officials.

He said that it has been decided to make their salaries equal to Punjab police after comprehensively reviewing their pay scale.

Minister added that he visited Muzaffargarh Jail on Saturday after news of sexual assault with a boy in the jail. He said that he found no proves of sexual assault with boy and added that issues was highlighted politically.

Chohan said that opposition parties should play their role in assemblies as they have witnessed what happened with the PDM.

He said that government honored the courts as it was proved when court ordered to send former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif abroad for medical treatment despite the fact that the government asked to get surety bonds of over seven billion from him (Nawaz Sharif).

He claimed that Maryam Nawaz was trying to got abroad to met her father.

He said that Maryam was repeatedly using the slogan of her father that she will not go abroad but after the situation of PDM, she was not trying to escape.

Provincial minister added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would defeat rival parties in Daska by-elections.

To a question, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Jehangir Khan Tareen was only owner of sugar mills in the country adding that families of Asif Ali Zardari and Shareef brothers were also part of this business. He said that all other involved persons in sugar scandal would also face cases against them.

PDM Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan

