Efforts being made for vaccination of 1100 prisoners of above 60-year age: Chohan

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that efforts were being made to get administered corona vaccine to more than 1100 prisoners of above 60-year of age in different Jails of the province.

Holding a press conference here on Sunday, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that the incumbent government trying to bring different changes in jail system and also to provide all basic facilities to prisoners as per law.

He said that he had visited 15 different jails of the province during the last five months check issues of the jail police.

He said that ministry of prisons making efforts to provide different facilities of jail police officials.

He said that it has been decided to make their salaries equal to Punjab police after comprehensively reviewing their pay scale.

Minister added that he visited Muzaffargarh Jail on Saturday after news of sexual assault with a boy in the jail. He said that he found no proves of sexual assault with boy and added that issues was highlighted politically.

Chohan said that opposition parties should play their role in assemblies as they have witnessed what happened with the PDM.

He said that government honored the courts as it was proved when court ordered to send former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif abroad for medical treatment despite the fact that the government asked to get surety bonds of over seven billion from him (Nawaz Sharif).

He claimed that Maryam Nawaz was trying to got abroad to met her father.

He said that Maryam was repeatedly using the slogan of her father that she will not go abroad but after the situation of PDM, she was not trying to escape.

Provincial minister added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would defeat rival parties in Daska by-elections.

To a question, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Jehangir Khan Tareen was only owner of sugar mills in the country adding that families of Asif Ali Zardari and Shareef brothers were also part of this business. He said that all other involved persons in sugar scandal would also face cases against them.