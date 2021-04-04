19205 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far

RAWALPINDI: With an addition of 278 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the covid-19 affected patients tally has reached 19205 including 17645 from Rawalpindi and 1560 from other districts.

District Health Coordinator C-virus management, Dr Jawad Zahid told APP that 16007 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 5125 including 2891 were quarantined at homes and 2234 in isolation.

"Presently 206 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 31 admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 36 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 130 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ", he added.

Dr Jawad updated that among patients reported during last 24 hours, 57 hailed from Rawal Town,70 from Potohar town, 66 Rawalpindi cant, 29 Gujar Khan, 33 Taxila, two from Murree, four from Kahuta, two from Kotli sattian, four from Attock, five from Islamabad, and one each from Chakwal and Gilgit, while thre died during the last 24 hours.