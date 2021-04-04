Bhutto sacrificed his life for sake of democracy: Shazia

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary PPP Shazia Marri said Sunday that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto made great sacrifices for the supremacy of democracy in the country and is still alive in hearts and minds of the masses despite that his martyrdom dates back to 42 years.

The worst dictator of the history, Zia-ul-Haq, gave irreparable loss and damage to Pakistan by hanging Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, she said in a message on the occasion of Bhutto's 42nd death anniversary, here on today.

Marri said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s immense contributions on the forefront of politics, diplomatic, economic and role in nation building are unparalleled examples. She added that Shaheed Bhutto had a charismatic personality and people salute him on his sacrifices for the country.

"Shaheed Bhutto kicked the power and laid the foundation of democratic politics in Pakistan and those who follow his philosophy gave their lives for democracy", she added. Marri further said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto strengthened the country's defense system through nuclear programme and gave the first democratic consensus Constitution to the country. She further said that Shaheed Bhutto never fled but faced the worst dictator in his country despite all the dangers and difficulties.

"Shaheed Bhutto sacrificed his life for the sake of democracy and supremacy of constitution in the country and we will defend it till our death", she added.