Mainland China reports 21 coronavirus cases vs 26 a day earlier
- The other 11 cases were imported infections, it said.
04 Apr 2021
BEIJING: Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for April 3, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
In a statement, the National Health Commission said 10 of the new confirmed cases were local transmissions in the southwestern Yunnan province.
The other 11 cases were imported infections, it said.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 24 on April 3.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,273, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636, according to the statement.
