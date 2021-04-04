Number of critically ill COVID patients highest since virus outbreak, says Umar

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has reached 3,568, the highest since the virus’s outbreak in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said: "Yesterday there were 3568 covid patients on critical care in Pakistan. This is the highest number since covid started."

Umar urged the public to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. "The need for strong enforcement of sop's is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with the administration in their enforcement efforts," he stated.

Earlier today, Pakistan recorded 81deaths due to the COVID-19 while 5,020 new cases were reported. With more fatalities, the total death toll due to the deadly disease has reached 14,778.

At least 5,020 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 3, 568 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 687,908.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the federal government will impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.