ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Tahir Amin 04 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakis-tan’s trade deficit widened by a massive 118.36 percent on year-on-year basis to $3.271 billion in March 2021 compared to $1.498 billion in March 2020, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS, trade figures showed that the country’s exports registered 30.44 percent increase in March 2021 and stood at $2.361 billion compared to $1.810 billion in March 2020.

The country’s imports remained $5.632 billion in March 2021 compared to $3.308 billion in March 2020 registering 70.25 percent growth.

The data further says that the country’s trade deficit widened by 20.05 percent to $20.827 billion in July-March 2020-21 compared to $17.348 billion in July-March 2019-20.

Trade figures shows that country’s imports remained $39.512 in July-March 2020-21 compared to $34.791 billion in July-March 2019-20 registering 13.57 percent growth.

The country’s exports witnessed 7.12 percent growth and remained $18.685 billion in July-March 2020-21 compared to $17.443 billion in July-March 2019-20.

Trade deficit widened by 28.02 percent to $3.271 billion in March 2021 compared to $2.555 billion in February 2021.

Pakistan’s exports increased by 14.17 percent and stood at $2.361 billion in March 2021 against $2.068 billion in February 2021.

The country’s imports remained $5.632 billion in March 2021 compared to $4.623 billion in February 2021 registering 21.83 percent growth.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on April 1, 2021 took to Twitter and shared trade data according to which exports crossed $2 billion mark for the sixth consecutive month.

According to the advisor, the exports in March 2021 increased to $2.345 billion as compared to $2.068 billion in February 2021.

This shows an increase of 13.4 percent.

However, according to the PBS, the increase was 14.17 percent in exports during this period.

According to the advisor, for the period July-March 2020-21 exports increased by seven percent, to $18.669 billion as compared to $17.451 billion, during the same period last year.

However, according to the PBS the increase was 7.12 percent.

According to the advisor, imports have shown a growth of 12 percent and stood at $39.210 billion during first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to $34.817 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

Trade deficit has increased by 18 percent to $20.541 billion during July-March 2020-21 as compared to $17.366 billion during the same period of 2019-20, however, according to the PBS, imports registered 13.57 percent growth, while trade deficit widened by 20.05 percent, during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

imports PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Exports growth March trade

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.