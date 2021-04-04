ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First Ramazan will fall on 14th: Fawad Chaudhry

NNI 04 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday said that Ramazan will fall on April 14 in Pakistan.

The minister took to Twitter and told that the Ramazan moon will be clearly sighted on April 13 in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities and the first Ramadan will be on April 14. He prayed that may this holy month bring blessings for all.

The Ministry of Science and Technology also tweeted, “The moon of Ramazam, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramazan will be on the 14th April, 2021 (InshaAllah).

Fawad Chaudhry Ramazan Ramazan moon April 14 first ramazan The moon of Ramazam 1442 AH

First Ramazan will fall on 14th: Fawad Chaudhry

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.