First Ramazan will fall on 14th: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday said that Ramazan will fall on April 14 in Pakistan.

The minister took to Twitter and told that the Ramazan moon will be clearly sighted on April 13 in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities and the first Ramadan will be on April 14. He prayed that may this holy month bring blessings for all.

The Ministry of Science and Technology also tweeted, “The moon of Ramazam, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramazan will be on the 14th April, 2021 (InshaAllah).