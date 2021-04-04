ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
World

Russia backs extending space cooperation deal with US to 2030

Reuters 04 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian government approved extending an agreement on cooperation in space with the United States until December 2030, news agencies cited the cabinet's press service as saying on Saturday.

Moscow's ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low, with US President Joe Biden saying he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a killer who deserves to be hit with sanctions for meddling in US politics, charges the Kremlin denies.

"The agreement ...on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes will be in place until December 31, 2030," the cabinet said in a statement carried by agencies.

The US Commerce Department last month said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia, but was partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space.

