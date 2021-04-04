LPG cylinders: Ogra launches operation against overcharging, less filling

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has launched operation against those found involved in overcharging and less filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

Crackdown started following warning of the authority which advised the LPG consumers to check the quantity of the commodity considering “total weight of filled cylinder minus weight of empty cylinder as it is mentioned on each cylinder.”

The authority asked the consumers that the LPG cylinders should be weighed before taking delivery from the distributors by the general public.

A directive was already issued that all the LPG marketing companies as well as distributors to install “accurate weighing scales for correct measurement,” besides ensuring that the LPG cylinders carried markings which should be clearly readable by naked eye. Any LPG marketing company or distributor was found involved in less filling or overcharging shall be dealt in accordance with Rules 18, 19, and 29 of the LPG Rules, 2001.

