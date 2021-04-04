Climate change moot: ‘I’m puzzled at the cacophony’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he felt perplexed at the “cacophony” being raised by his political opponents over Pakistan not being invited to attend the ‘Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate’ which would be hosted by US president Joe Biden in April 22-23.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted a number of tweets to express his views and highlighted his government’s initiatives over the climate change and environmental protection which were solely driven for the future generations of the country.

The prime minister posted: “I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pak (Pakistan) not being invited to a climate change conf [Conference]! My govt's environment policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean & green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change.”

“Hence our initiatives of Green Pak, 10 bn-tree tsunami, nature based solutions, cleaning up our rivers etc. We have gained vast experience in 7 yrs [years], beg [beginning] with KP, & our policies are being recognised & lauded,” he added.

The prime minister said he had already laid out priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 - COP26 - if the international community was serious about countering impact of climate change.

The prime minister also expressed willingness to help any state wanting to learn from Pakistan’s experience.

The government of Pakistan has been spearheading a robust climate drive with mega initiatives which were lauded by the UN and other global bodies advising other most vulnerable climate-hit countries to emulate these projects.

