SC delists Justice Isa’s review petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Saturday delisted SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition against the presidential reference filed against him.

A 10-member bench of the apex court, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, had to resume hearing of the petition on Monday (April 5).

According to the notice issued by the Supreme Court, the case was delisted on account of the non-availability of judges.

Justice Faez Isa, his wife Sarina Isa, different bar councils and PFUJ (Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists) had filed separate petitions for a review of the verdict passed by the Supreme Court on the reference filed by the government through President Arif Alvi.